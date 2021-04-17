Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Birthday In Miami With Kim Kardashian

Click to share this via email

Victoria and Kim take Miami!

Victoria Beckham was seen out in Miami with Kim Kardashian on Friday night ahead of her 47th birthday on Saturday. The pair were at Pharell Williams’ new Miami Beach spot, The Goodtime Hotel.

Posh Spice and Kim posed for photographers alongside Victoria’s hubby David Beckham, Pharell and Dave Grutman.

Video of Victoria and Kim was first posted to Kardashian Video, an Instagram fan account.

On Saturday, Victoria posted her own photo of her with Kim and the rest of the group.

“I feel so blessed to have met so many incredible people here in Miami!” Victoria captioned the pic. “A big thank you to @pharrell and @davegrutman for hosting last night’s @intermiamicf opening season event.”

Inter Miami CF is David’s new MLS football club that’s just taken root in Miami.

Victoria also celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of herself from an old Glamour shoot, standing atop a table with a “Happy Birthday” banner above it.

“Happy Birthday to me,” she captioned the throwback.

The high flying fashion designer acknowledged the many birthday wishes from her friends as well, reposting messages from Elton John and fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton on her Instagram Story.

Never failing to do their filial duty, Posh’s incredibly attractive brood also made sure to send their mom love on the social media app.

“Happy birthday mum !! I hope you have the most amazing day I love you so much,” wrote Romeo Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham posted a photo of him and his mom by a bonfire at the beach with the simple caption, “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much.”

Cruz Beckham was perhaps the most restrained, writing only, “Happy birthday mum have a good day.”

Well, it’s better than no post right?