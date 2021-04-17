Singer-Songwriter Angel Olsen Introduces Instagram Followers To Her ‘Beau’ As She Comes Out As Gay

Click to share this via email

Angel Olsen made a big announcement.

On Friday, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter known for such hits as “Shut Up Kiss Me” took to social media to share a photo of her partner, writer Adele Thibodeaux.

“My beau, I’m gay,” she wrote in her coming-out post.

A 2019 profile in The New York Times Magazine pointed out that many of Olsen’s fans had come to “express the hope that Olsen is gay or at least bisexual” based on the lyrics in her songs.

At the time, she said that she was straight — albeit “for now, until further notice.”