Alfred Molina Shares Spoilers About Doc Ock’s Return In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Rumours have been floating around that Alfred Molina will be reprising the role of Otto Octavius (a.k.a. Doctor Octopus) in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The 67-year-old actor, who played Doc Ock in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”, has confirmed that his return is no rumour, spilling all manner of spoilers in a new interview with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina said of returning to the franchise in the third Tom Holland-starring “Spider-Man” flick.

“But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” he added.

Returning to portray the iconic comic book super-villain nearly two decades later “was wonderful… It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly dodgy lower back.”

In fact, Molina admitted he shared his concerns about being too old with “No Way Home” director Jon Watts.

“He just looked at me, and said, ‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’” noting the de-aging CGI used for their characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“They made Robert De Niro’s face younger [in The Irishman], but when he was fighting, he looked like an older guy,” Molina added. “He looked like an old guy! That’s what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physicality that I had 17 years ago… That’s just a fact.”

However, he joked, “I then remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!”

Returning to the role, he added, “was fantastic.”