Ciara Tells Jimmy Fallon That Son Win Has Dad Russell Wilson’s ‘Genes All Running Through Him’

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson paid a virtual visit to Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”.

During their appearance, the singer and the NFL quarterback discussed their son, Win Harrison, whom the couple welcomed last summer.

As Ciara told Fallon, their 8-month-old has been keeping his parents on their toes, noting that he’s “so energetic” and “all over the place.”

Added Ciara: “I definitely think he has his dad’s genes all running through him.”

In fact, she joked that the infant is so much his daddy’s son that he’s ready to suit up for the NFL.

“He’s ready to play right now,” she told Fallon. “He’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a lot of fun — our hands are tied.”