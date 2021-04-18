Marc Anthony Apologizes To Fans After ‘Complete Collapse’ Of Platform Ruins Livestream Concert

As concerts go virtual due to the pandemic, technical issues have been known occasionally pop up.

This was the case with Marc Anthony’s worldwide livestream “One Night Only” show, which was announced in early March.

According to Billboard, the concert was to have seen Anthony, backed by a 20-piece orchestra, perform a full-length show for a an estimated audience of 100,000 in 85 different countries, featuring “surprises” and special guests such as Daddy Yankee.

Unfortunately, the concert — set to have taken place on Saturday, April 17 — turned out to be a bust due to technical problems that prevented the show from streaming.

Three hours after the scheduled start time, Anthony took to social media to explain that the demand for the show had apparently outpaced the technical capabilities that were in place.

“First of all, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the unprecedented amount of fans from all over the world that tried to log in to watch my concert tonight and were not able to due to overwhelming demand that caused a complete collapse of the streaming platform,” he wrote.

“I am deeply sorry for this technology failure that unfortunately was out of our control,” he continued.

“You can rest assured that I am doing everything in my power to make sure that the people that spent their hard-earned money have the opportunity to see the show as soon as possible and will make it right for you all,” he concluded.

Information has yet to be released about when a second show will be streamed.