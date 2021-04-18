Tom Cruise Talks Intense ‘Top Gun’ Training, Insane ‘Mission: Impossible’ Motorcycle Stunt

Tom Cruise paid a visit to “The Graham Norton Show” this week, where he talked about two highly anticipated upcoming films: “Top Gun: Maverick” and the seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Looking back at the first film, Cruise detailed in rigourous training he underwent.

“I trained with the Blue Angels, I flew with the Blue Angels,” he said, explaining he even had to learn how to “eject out of the aircraft.”

What he hadn’t experienced, however, was the G force that pilots are subjected to when flying in a fighter jet. The first time he went up in an F14, he admitted, “We were hitting some heavy Gs,” he said, explaining to host Graham Norton that normal gravity is one G, while double one’s bod weight would be considered two Gs. On “Top Gun”, he revealed, he was hit with G forces equivalent “to nine-and-a-half times my body weight.”

During his appearance on the show, Cruise discussed his insane stunt for the upcoming “M:I”, driving a motorcycle off a massive ramp.

“I did this particular one eight times, I did it six in one day and two the other day and we spent a good year prepping this thing and figuring [it out]… I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he said of the stunt, which took five weeks to shoot in Norway.

“The first time I did it [was] pretty nerve-wracking, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added. “No matter how much you train or what you do… there’s so many things… that were challenging. It is exhilarating attempting to do it.”

Cruise also admitted that he loves doing those wild stunts so much that “M:I” director Christopher McQuarrie sometimes has to remind him to stop having so much fun.

“Where I was flying the helicopter in ‘Fallout’, we were doing air-obatics and he was like ‘Tom… you’re smiling, stop smiling!’” Cruise revealed

Meanwhile, here’s how Cruise reacted when he learned that fellow guest John Bishop (“Doctor Who”) broke his “Top Gear” speed record.