Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Mourn Death Of Their Mother Alma

Rest in peace, Alma Wahlberg. Mark and Donnie Wahlberg took to Instagram on Sunday to mourn the death of their mother. She was 78.

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family, Alma had nine children with ex-husband Donald Wahlberg: Donnie, Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and Mark. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982; Donald died in 2008.

Fans learned more about Alma and the Wahlberg family through her appearances on their A&E reality show, “Wahlburgers”, which chronicled the family’s burger restaurant. The show ran from 2014 to 2019.

In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, Donnie remembered his mom as a “warrior” and “angel.”

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” he wrote. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

“I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known,” he continued. “I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue.”

Alma “pulled off the impossible” for her children, Donnie shared. “That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel,” he said. “She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong.”

“It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie #RIPAlma 🙏🏼🕊❤️😢,” he concluded.

“My angel,” Mark wrote in his post, alongside a photo of Alma. “Rest in peace.”

Donnie had addressed Alma’s health issues last summer, sharing on social media, “I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma. She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She’s still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes.”

MORE FROM ET:

Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ Star and Damian Lewis’ Wife, Dead at 52

Adam Perkins, Social Media Star, Dead at 24

Gerren Taylor, ‘Baldwin Hills’ Reality Star, Dead at 30