Kevin Bacon Covers A Backstreet Boys Classic While Surrounded By Goats & Alpacas

Kevin Bacon is accepting the challenge of a Backsteet Boy.

As those who follow the “Footloose” star on TikTok are aware Bacon has been sharing “Goat Songs” on the app, acoustic cover versions of various songs as suggested by his followers, performed on his farm while he’s surrounded by goats and alpacas.

Recently, he posted a video in which he covers Backstreet Boys’ “Hanging Tough”.

That, the “City on a Hill” star said in a subsequent video, led to a challenge from AJ McLean and the Backstreet Boys.

“Challenge accepted,” says Bacon, before crouching down and launching into a version of the boy band’s “I Want It That Way”.

When he finishes his soulful take on the song, Bacon chuckles and asks a nearby alpaca for an opinion about how he did.

Bacon is hardly a musical dilettante; he and his brother Michael have performed as The Bacon Brothers since 1995.