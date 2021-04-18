Lizzo Shares Hilarious TikTok Revealing Drunken Message She Sent To Chris Evans

Click to share this via email

Lizzo is getting honest about drunkenly sliding into Chris Evans’s DMs.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to TikTok on Saturday, April 17 to share a screenshot of the random message she recently sent to the “Captain America” star.

The video features Lizzo lip-syncing, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core – because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

The Grammy-winner sent Evans three emojis, including a puff of wind, a sports player and a basketball.

Revealing she was drunk at the time of sending the message, she captioned the video, “Don’t drink and DM, kids….for legal porpoises, this is a joke.”

To make things even funnier, Lizzo and Evans don’t even follow each other on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Evans recently set the internet on fire after showing off his chest tattoos.