Sinn Fein Leader Apologizes For Murder Of Prince Philip’s Uncle, Lord Mountbatten

The Irish political party Sinn Fein has for the first time apologized for the murder of Prince Philip’s Uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The news came the day after the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after passing away at 99.

Sinn Fein has long been associated with the paramilitary Irish Republican Army which conducted many attacks against the British Crown during the Northern Ireland Troubles, including the 1979 assassination of Lord Mountbatten.

As The New York Times reports, Sinn Fein’s current leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke with the London radio station Times Radio on Sunday, saying, “Of course, I am sorry that happened; of course, that is heartbreaking.”

'I can say, of course, I am sorry that that happened." Sinn Féin President @MaryLouMcDonald, for the first time, says she's sorry about the IRA's murder of Lord Mountbatten and two teenagers in 1979. Listen 🔊 https://t.co/50SQDjPybb@GloriaDePiero | @tnewtondunn pic.twitter.com/4caUD119Tb — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 18, 2021

Three others were killed in the 1979 bombing of Lord Mountbatten’s boat off the coast of County Sligo in Northwest Ireland.

McDonald said her job today is to “lead from the front.”

“I believe it’s all of our jobs to ensure that no other child; that no other family, irrespective of who they are, faces the kind of trauma and heartbreak that was all too common sadly, on all sides,” she said.

“I have an absolute commitment and an absolute responsibility to ensure that no family faces that again. And I am happy to reiterate that at the time and on the weekend that your Queen buried her beloved husband.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the village of Mullaghmore, where his great uncle Lord Mountbatten was killed in an IRA bomb attack in 1979, on May 20, 2015 in Mullaghmore, Ireland. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Ireland yesterday for their four day visit to the Republic and Northern Ireland, the visit has been described by the British Embassy as another important step in promoting peace and reconciliation. — Arthur Edwards -Pool /Getty Images

However, when pressed, as to whether she would apologize personally to Prince Charles, who considered Mountbatten a mentor, McDonald said that “the army and the armed forces associated with Prince Charles carried out many, many violent actions on our island.”

Lord Mountbatten served in World War II, was a close adviser to the Queen, and the last Viceroy of India, overseeing its move to independence as the nations of India and Pakistan.

Mountbatten was vacationing in Ireland at the time of his assassination.

While Sinn Fein has long been banished to the political wilderness because of its close association with the IRA, it has recently gained more power in Ireland’s parliament.