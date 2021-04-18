Taylor Swift’s Rerecorded ‘Fearless’ Debuts At No. 1

Taylor Swift continues to be an unstoppable force on the Billboard charts.

She proved that once again with her latest album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), in which she rerecorded every track from her 2008 album Fearless.

According to Billboard, the new version of Fearless debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Top 200 album chart — something that the original Fearless album also achieved when it was first released.

As Billboard points out, this latest No. 1 debut puts Swift in some pretty rarified company: charting her ninth No. 1, she’s now tied with Madonna as the female artist with the second-highest number of No. 1 albums (Barbra Streisand holds the record, with 11).

What makes Swift’s latest achievement all the more impressive is that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is “the only No. 1 album of its kind: a rerecording of an artist’s (own or another’s) previously released album,” Billboard notes.