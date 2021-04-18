Bebe Rexha Responds To Backlash Over ‘Sabotage’ Music Video

Bebe Rexha is responding the backlash about her new music video for “Sabotage”.
In the video, Rexha lights a house on fire and watches it burn.
Gabbie Hanna’s music video “Monster” is along the same lines and Twitter definitely noticed.
Rexha replied, saying, “Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike.” Rexha was actually inspired by Rihanna and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie”.
Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike. My ACTUAL inspo was love the way you lie. 🖤 https://t.co/y1VagLDF8c pic.twitter.com/ndmN5p8kxt
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2021
Even Hanna jumped in, adding, “I didn’t think much of it usually it’s a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha.”
@BebeRexha but actually i’m not just sucking ur dick rn i actually love your writing pic.twitter.com/IHOI03oNNW
— gh (@GabbieHanna) April 17, 2021
Perhaps we will see a collab soon.