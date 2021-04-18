Bebe Rexha Responds To Backlash Over ‘Sabotage’ Music Video

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bebe Rexha is responding the backlash about her new music video for “Sabotage”.

In the video, Rexha lights a house on fire and watches it burn.

Gabbie Hanna’s music video “Monster” is along the same lines and Twitter definitely noticed.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional New Single ‘Sabotage’

Gabbie Hanna Bebe Rexha

“Monster” “Sabotage”

(2018) (2021) pic.twitter.com/ZsTkX3syV4 — Olias 🔪 (@AmaChicChick) April 16, 2021

Rexha replied, saying, “Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike.” Rexha was actually inspired by Rihanna and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie”.

Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike. My ACTUAL inspo was love the way you lie. 🖤 https://t.co/y1VagLDF8c pic.twitter.com/ndmN5p8kxt — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2021

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Is A Sexy Vampire In Sizzling ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

Even Hanna jumped in, adding, “I didn’t think much of it usually it’s a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha.”

@BebeRexha but actually i’m not just sucking ur dick rn i actually love your writing pic.twitter.com/IHOI03oNNW — gh (@GabbieHanna) April 17, 2021

Perhaps we will see a collab soon.