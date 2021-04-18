Bebe Rexha Responds To Backlash Over ‘Sabotage’ Music Video

By Jamie Samhan.

Bebe Rexha is responding the backlash about her new music video for “Sabotage”.

In the video, Rexha lights a house on fire and watches it burn.

Gabbie Hanna’s music video “Monster” is along the same lines and Twitter definitely noticed.

Rexha replied, saying, “Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike.” Rexha was actually inspired by Rihanna and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie”.

Even Hanna jumped in, adding, “I didn’t think much of it usually it’s a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha.”

Perhaps we will see a collab soon.

