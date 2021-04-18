Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Message To ‘Loving’ Daughter Tiana On 3rd Birthday

Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating his youngest daughter on her third birthday.

The doting dad took to Instagram on Sunday, April 18 to share an adorable photograph of himself and Tiana together.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana 💕💝🎂,” wrote the “Jumanji” star, who shares Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian.

The 48-year-old former wrestler continued, “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, “got you”.”

Johnson and Hashian are also parents to Jasmine, 5, while the actor is a dad to daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Concluding the heartfelt post, he added, “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question —

‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?'”

The big-hearted celebrity recently reached out to British soccer star Ashley Cain after doctors revealed that his 8-month-old baby girl has just days to live.