Paris Jackson Says Dad Michael ‘Will Always Influence’ Everything She Does

Paris Jackson has shared how her artistic work connects to her father Michael Jackson.

Paris has been following in her father’s footsteps of late, releasing an album of her own, her very first, the indie-folk-influenced Wilted.

Speaking with the Evening Standard, Paris said, “I think he’ll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it’s subconscious or intentional.”

“I was around that creativity all the time, so I’m sure I learnt a lot of what I have from that,” she added.

Paris also shared what kind of music she and dad Michael enjoyed. “We listened to Kanye West around the house as well,” Paris said. “I was always singing growing up. It was cool seeing the look on my dad’s face when he realized I could match pitch and harmonize.”

Paris’ godfather, Macaulay Culkin, is one of her biggest cheerleaders when it comes to pursuing a career in music.

“His music taste is really cool,” Paris explains of Culkin. “He listens to stuff like Devendra Banhart and The Orwells, so when I do stuff closer to that kind of stuff I send it to him. He’s been really, really supportive.”

Of Paris’ debut effort, NME declared, “As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”