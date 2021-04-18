Gillian Anderson And David Duchovny Get Together For ‘X-Files’ Reunion

Mulder and Scully are back together again, along with a new furry teammate.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny got together for an “X-Files” reunion on Sunday, April 18.
RELATED: ‘The X-Files’ Is Getting An Animated Spin-Off Series
Anderson took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the meetup, which also featured her new dog Stella.
“Stella made a new friend today,” wrote “The Crown” star in the caption.
RELATED: ‘The X-Files’: Creator Responds To Gillian Anderson’s Threats To Leave, Fans React To Horrific Premiere Reveal
Anderson and Duchovny starred as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, respectively, in the classic sci-fi series, which ran from 1993-2002.
The pair most recently reunited for a two-season revival of the show from 2016 to 2018.
RELATED: Gillian Anderson On Why She Is Leaving ‘The X-Files’: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Tied Down Doing One Thing’
“The X-Files” will also be getting its very own spin-off show, but it’s going to look nothing like the original sci-fi series.