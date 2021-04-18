Gillian Anderson And David Duchovny Get Together For ‘X-Files’ Reunion

Click to share this via email

Mulder and Scully are back together again, along with a new furry teammate.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny got together for an “X-Files” reunion on Sunday, April 18.

Anderson took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the meetup, which also featured her new dog Stella.

“Stella made a new friend today,” wrote “The Crown” star in the caption.

Anderson and Duchovny starred as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, respectively, in the classic sci-fi series, which ran from 1993-2002.

The pair most recently reunited for a two-season revival of the show from 2016 to 2018.

“The X-Files” will also be getting its very own spin-off show, but it’s going to look nothing like the original sci-fi series.