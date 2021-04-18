Peter Weber Says ‘Bachelor’ Producers Would Display ‘Kiss’ On Their Phones To Encourage Him To Lock Lips With Contestants

The producers of “The Bachelor” are positively “unReal”.

In a new interview, Bachelor Peter Weber has detailed the lengths producers would go to get him to kiss the many contestants on his season of the mega-hit “reality” show.

The subject came up when Weber, 29, was asked by Us Weekly about a title he earned during his tenure on the ABC series — that of “Bachelor who kissed the most women on night one.”

“I don’t know if I actually am the Bachelor that did that!” Weber explained.

“Everyone kisses a lot of people, but I probably just played ball a little bit too much with the producers,” he said.

In other words, the producers would egg him on to kiss the women vying for his heart. “You don’t see this on camera — so many times, I was being given this [signal] the entire time,” he said, gesturing two people kissing with his hands.”

“They wanted that and hey, if I was feeling it with the girl, I was gonna go in for it.”

But the lengths producers would go to get an on-screen kiss didn’t end there. “Producers, if they think it’s a good time to kiss, they tap their fingers — or they have their phone that says, ‘Kiss’”, Weber said.

“The first night, though, it’s usually [the girls’] names behind their head, just to kind of remind me, and then it’ll segue from that to, ‘All right, you should do this, we think it’s a good time’.”

Well, that explains how the Bachelors and Bachelorettes seem to have no problem remembering contestants’ names. Oh, and also why there’s so much snogging on the show.