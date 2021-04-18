Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Posts On 20th Anniversary Of Wedding To Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Click to share this via email

Vanessa Bryant is honouring late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram on April 18 to share a photograph from their 2001 wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds can be seen sharing a kiss in the beautiful snapshot.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. ❤️,” wrote Vanessa.

Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident back in January 2020.

Vanessa also shared a video montage of precious memories from her marriage to the basketball legend.

“Love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant ❤️❤️,” she said.

Vanessa recently shared a video of herself being inked with a poignant tattoo in honour of her late daughter.