Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Posts On 20th Anniversary Of Wedding To Late Husband Kobe Bryant

By Sarah Curran.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant — Photo: CP Images

Vanessa Bryant is honouring late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary. 

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram on April 18 to share a photograph from their 2001 wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds can be seen sharing a kiss in the beautiful snapshot.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. ❤️,” wrote Vanessa.

Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident back in January 2020.

Vanessa also shared a video montage of precious memories from her marriage to the basketball legend.

“Love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant ❤️❤️,” she said.

Vanessa recently shared a video of herself being inked with a poignant tattoo in honour of her late daughter.

