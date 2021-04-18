Matthew McConaughey Polls Ahead Of Current Texas Governor In Face Off For The Role

It appears that Matthew McConaughey will have the support of Texans if he decides to run for the role of Governor in his home state.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star crushed current Governor Greg Abbott in a hypothetical poll on the upcoming election.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey To Reprise ‘A Time To Kill’ Role In Limited Series Sequel ‘A Time For Mercy’

While McConaughey has yet to officially commit to running for the top job, speculation has been swirling since the Oscar winner said that he was giving the move into politics his “consideration“.

In a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, the actor was ahead of Abbott by a whopping 45 per cent to 33 per cent.

The poll surveyed 1,126 registered voters between April 6 and 13.

It’s not yet clear whether McConaughey, who defines himself as a centrist, would be running as a Democrat or a Republican candidate.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Says He’s ‘Giving Consideration’ To Running For Governor Of Texas

Abbott will not face re-election until November 2022.

The Greenlights author said that running for the position of Governor in his home state was “something I’m giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honourable thing to even be able to consider,” during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ Concert Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone & More Raised Nearly $8 Million

Meanwhile, McConaughey and wife Camila recently raised nearly $8 million for Texas residents who had their lives devastated by catastrophic winter storms.