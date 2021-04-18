Demi Lovato Calls Out Frozen Yogurt Shop, Labels Them ‘Diet Culture Vultures’

Demi Lovato has an issue with sweets shops pushing “diet” options.

On Saturday, the singer, 28, took to her Instagram Story to call out a frozen yogurt company in Los Angeles called The Bigg Chill for positioning low-sugar/low-fat/fat-free treats in prominent positions near the store’s checkout counter.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Lovato posted.

“Do better please,” she added along with “#dietculturevultures.”

Lovato has been open with her struggles with an eating disorder.

The “Dancing with the Devil” songstress followed up her first story with another that said she would use that hashtag to call out brands that promote “harmful messaging” around “disordered eating.”

The Bigg Chill responded to Lovato on Instagram, saying they “carry items for diabetics, [people with] celiac disease, vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

Lovato and the company then got into a lengthy exchange in the DMs. Towards the end, they seemed to reach a somewhat peaceful resolution. You can read the DMs, below.