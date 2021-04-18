Chris Young And Kane Brown Perform ‘Famous Friends’ At 2021 ACM Awards

Chris Young and Kane Brown kicked the 2021 ACM Awards off to an awesome start thanks to their foot stomping duet.

The pair of country music superstars hit the stage to perform their catchy track, “Famous Friends”.

Young took to Twitter to share a sneak peek video from backstage ahead of their hotly anticipated performance.

Brown is up for Album of the Year for Mixtape Vol. 1. The nomination made him the first-ever Black country artist to be nominated in the category. ET recently spoke with Brown, where he said the possibility of making history at the ACMs would be “amazing.”

“I’m not gonna put any pressure on me, but if it happens then, I don’t know, I’ll probably be speechless,” he said of potentially winning.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing. I feel like… the doors are slowly opening and more black artists should be welcomed into the country music scene. It feels good to be a part of that history that’s happening. I can’t wait to see it, you know, five to seven years from now, and see if we got some more.”

Hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton, the 56th ACM Awards will honour and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.