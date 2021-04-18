Miranda Lambert Kicks Off The ACM Awards Performing With Elle King And Chris Stapleton

Click to share this via email

Forget leather and lace, it’s all about leather and fringe.

Country star Miranda Lambert got the American Country Music Awards off to a high-voltage start on Sunday night, performing first with Elle King and then later with Chris Stapleton.

Lambert and King took the stage in matching leather jackets decked out with neon fringe — King’s rocked electric blue fringe while Lambert opted for a vibrant pink.

The pair performed their song, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” before handing it over to hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

Then, only minutes later, Lambert returned for another performance but this time at Nashville’s famous Bluebird Cafe. She joined the legendary Chris Stapleton to perform “Maggie’s Song.”

Lambert replaced Stapleton’s wife Morgane who was supposed to perform with her husband but, per People, due to a “prior doula commitment.” The song was written about the couple’s late lab-terrier.

Lambert herself is a big pet lover and has her own charity, MuttNation Foundation.

“Due to her prior doula commitment, Morgane Stapleton is unable to join Chris Stapleton at the Bluebird as scheduled. Miranda Lambert will instead take the Bluebird stage with Chris tonight for ‘Maggie’s Song,'” the ACMs said in a statement to People.

Catch more of the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.