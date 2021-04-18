Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Team Up For Emotional Duet Of ‘Chasing After You’ At ACM Awards 2021

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd brought a whole lotta romance to this year’s ACM Awards.

The husband and wife team took to the stage for a heart melting performance of their recently released track, “Chasing After You”.

The pair were surrounded by a circle of feathers as they belted out the song while gazing into each other’s eyes

Although the couple first met while working together on songwriting projects, “Chasing After You” is their debut duet.

“Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together,” explained Hurd. “It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”

Morris also picked up the award for Song of the Year thanks to her poignant ballad, “The Bones”.

And the award for Song Of The Year goes to @MarenMorris for her song "The Bones"! ✨

Accepting her prize from the Opry House in Nashville, the 31-year-old singer said, “Thank you to the ACMs for keeping us safe. This is so meaningful to me.”

She continued, “Song of the year is something that I’ve just dreamt of for so long and I feel like with this song, with ‘The Bones,’ when I wrote it – I was dating my now husband [Ryan Hurd] and it was just a song [that I dedicated] to him. I feel sometimes like songs know you better than you know them at the time. I feel like this song has revealed many new things to me that I didn’t know were possible the day I wrote it, and this has just been a hell of a year.”

Concluding her speech, she added, “Hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace, so thank you so much.”

The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.