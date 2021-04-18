Carrie Underwood And CeCe Winans Wow With Gospel Medley At ACM Awards

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It would be understandable if you felt transported to church after watching Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans’ performance at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Gospel megastar Winans joined Country queen Underwood to do a four song medley of Christian songs featured on Carrie’s new album, “My Savior”. The album includes 13 gospel covers.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Kicks Off The ACM Awards Performing With Elle King And Chris Stapleton

ACM Awards/CBS — ACM Awards/CBS

Take us to church, @carrieunderwood and @cecewinans! 🔔 #ACMawards What's better than this medley, these powerhouse females, in the historical @opry venue? Answer: NOTHING 😍 Watch them RIGHT NOW sing LIVE on CBS! pic.twitter.com/u5efCy9CKG — CBS (@CBS) April 19, 2021

Underwood’s ACM Awards performance began with an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace” and then a rendition of “How Great Thou Art”, before Winans joined in to perform “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” (which she duets with Carrie on “My Savior”) and “The Old Rugged Cross”.

RELATED: Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Team Up For Emotional Duet Of ‘Chasing After You’ At ACM Awards 2021

Underwood’s album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country and Christian albums charts.