Carrie Underwood And CeCe Winans Wow With Gospel Medley At ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood CeCe Winans
ACM Awards/CBS

It would be understandable if you felt transported to church after watching Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans’ performance at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Gospel megastar Winans joined Country queen Underwood to do a four song medley of Christian songs featured on Carrie’s new album, “My Savior”. The album includes 13 gospel covers.

Carrie Underwood ACMs 2021
ACM Awards/CBS — ACM Awards/CBS

Underwood’s ACM Awards performance began with an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace” and then a rendition of “How Great Thou Art”, before Winans joined in to perform “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” (which she duets with Carrie on “My Savior”) and “The Old Rugged Cross”.

Underwood’s album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country and Christian albums charts.

