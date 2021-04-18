Dierks Bentley And The War And Treaty Perform Countrified Version Of U2’s ‘Pride’ At The ACM Awards 2021

Click to share this via email

Dierks Bentley with The War and Treaty

Dierks Bentley and The War And Treaty were responsible for one of the most unique performances of the night at the ACM Awards.

The country music acts got together for a special rendition of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” by U2.

The special performance was dedicated to JT Gray, the owner of Nashville’s famed Station Inn, who passed away last month.

U2 originally released the track as the lead single to their 1984 album The Unforgettable Fire.

Bentley is nominated for male artist of the year at the ACM Awards, alongside Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.