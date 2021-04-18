Luke Combs Delivers Passionate ACM Awards Performance Of ‘Forever After All’

By Sarah Curran.

Luke Combs
Luke Combs — Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Luke Combs put his powerful vocals on display while taking to the stage during this year’s ACM Awards.

The singer delivered a touching performance of “Forever After All” from the Grand Ole Opry.

RELATED: Luke Combs Teams Up With Billy Strings On First Bluegrass Song ‘The Great Divide’

The artist also teamed up with Ford to honour veterans as part of the ceremony.

RELATED: Luke Combs Apologizes For Confederate Flag Imagery

Combs was nominated in the Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories.

RELATED: Luke Combs Reveals How A Fan’s Hilarious Wedding Photo Inspired A New Song

The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP