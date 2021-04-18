Luke Combs Delivers Passionate ACM Awards Performance Of ‘Forever After All’

Luke Combs put his powerful vocals on display while taking to the stage during this year’s ACM Awards.
The singer delivered a touching performance of “Forever After All” from the Grand Ole Opry.
The artist also teamed up with Ford to honour veterans as part of the ceremony.
Tune into the @ACMawards tonight to see how I partnered with @Ford and their #ProudToHonor initiative to surprise some deserving veterans. #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/YnJkJM3YsF
— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 18, 2021
Combs was nominated in the Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories.
The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.