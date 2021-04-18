Blake Shelton Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of His Song ‘Austin’ With ACM Awards Performance

An oldie but a goodie!

On Sunday night’s ACM Awards, Blake Shelton took the stage and gave fans a flashback to one of his earliest hits. The country superstar sang his track “Austin” which was released 20 years ago almost to the day on April 16, 2001.

Now THAT is how you do #CountryMusic 🙌 @blakeshelton brought back his 20-year-old classic "Austin" plus his current hit, "Minimum Wage," for an unforgettable #ACMawards performance! ❤️ Don't miss another minute of tonight's show－turn on @CBS or @paramountplus now! pic.twitter.com/SpJ5OpoI6o — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

“Austin” was Shelton’s debut single and his first number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It spent five weeks in the top spot and also made its way as high as number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 pop charts.

But Shelton also made sure to give ACM Award viewers a taste of his new work, performing his track “Minimum Wage.”

