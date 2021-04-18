Keith Urban Gives An Electric Performance Of ‘Tumbleweed’ At The ACM Awards

Keith Urban took a break from hosting duties at the ACM Awards to set the stage on fire with a rockin’ performance.
The country music superstar cranked up the volume with his energetic track, “Tumbleweed”.
"I'll roll with you, you roll with me," @KeithUrban! ❤️🎶 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/OA0YhD799N
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021
Urban co-hosted this year’s ceremony alongside Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” Urban said in a statement. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light.”
Guyton added, “Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him.”
The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.