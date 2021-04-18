Dave Grohl’s Docuseries With Mom Virginia, ‘From Cradle To Stage’, Drops Teaser

The relationship between musicians and their mothers is about to get an in-depth look.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, travel around North America to meet other famous music artists and their moms in the new docuseries, “From Cradle To Stage”, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on Mother’s Day, May 6.

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Dave Grohl-Directed Music Documentary Featuring Ringo Starr, The Edge, Steven Tyler

Based on Virginia Grohl’s 2017 bestselling book of the same name, “From Cradle to Stage” follows the mom and son duo as they interview Imagine Dragon‘s Dan Reynolds and Christine Reynolds, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello and Mary Morello and also Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.

I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Streaming May 6th on @paramountplus. https://t.co/1mY39Gn9cA#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/0pCAiDZgia — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 18, 2021

“I went on the road with my son David to explore the stories of mothers of musicians,” Virginia says in a new teaser trailer for the series.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Grohl said of the show in a statement.

RELATED: Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Are ‘Eazy Sleazy’ In New Single And Lyric Video About Anti-Vaxxers

“Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”