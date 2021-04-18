Blanco Brown Steps Out At ACM Awards For First Public Appearance Since Near Fatal Accident

Blanco Brown thanked fans for their support and said that he was feeling “blessed” during his appearance at the ACM Awards.

The singer, who was involved in a near fatal motorcycle crash last September, presented the award for Group of the Year at Sunday night’s ceremony.

“Last year during the ACMs in September, Blanco Brown was involved in a very, very serious accident and I’m talking serious to the point where they weren’t even sure if Blanco was going to walk again,” explained host Keith Urban, while welcoming Blanco onstage. “We sent him our prayers and our light and hoped that he would have a recovery.”

He continued, “He not only has had a speedy recovery, but I’m happy to say that he is actually back with us tonight. Here to present the first award of the evening, in his very first public appearance, please make him welcome, Blanco Brown.”

After a round of applause, Blanco said, “I’m so blessed to be back on this stage, and I want to thank everyone in the country community for their love and support. And to all the lifesaving first responders, words are not enough. And now, it’s my pleasure to present the nominees for group of the year.”

Brown previously revealed that the accident “shattered” bones in his arms, wrists, legs, and pelvis.

“I’m coming along, I’m blessed,” he said ET Canada backstage. “I’m still rehabbing four to five times a week and just building my strength so I can keep it going.”

The artist also discussed the support that he has received from the country music community. “I’ve had so many people reach out personally and people reach out to my label and check on me all the way through the process,” he said. “Personally, Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Tyler from Florida Georgia Line, the list goes on, I’m speechless. I’m grateful.”

Brown added, “I’m blessed. I just take every day with stride. And to have a number one in the midst of rehabilitating, it’s just the biggest blessing ever.”