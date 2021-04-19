Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake’s Sons Find Each Other ‘Hilarious’

“One is a lot, two is a thousand.”

That’s what Jessica Biel says being a mom to two little boys is like for her these days. In a new appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat airing Monday, April 19, Biel talks about her and hubby Justin Timberlake’s two young children, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2. Though they’re a handful, she says, they always find a way of entertaining each other which makes parenting a little easier.

“It is so cute to see these two together because they both think the other one is hilarious,” Biel told DeGeneres.

“Silas, he is the performer. He wants to make the jokes. He wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious. And then anything Phin does is hilarious so they just laugh at each other all day long.”

“You don’t need toys they just have each other,” DeGeneres quipped.

DeGeneres then brought in actress Olivia Holt to join Biel. Holt stars in the new Freeform thriller, “Cruel Summer,” which Biel executive produced. The pair admit that because of the pandemic they haven’t actually met in person.

Since both appeared in commercials as kids, DeGeneres helps them reminisce with some throwback photos. Plus, she plays a game of “Wheel of Mysteries” with Biel and Holt. Biel also shares an old embarrassing photo and Holt reveals her unpredictable first celebrity crush.

Watch, below.



