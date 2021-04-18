Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Deliver Heartwarming Performance Of ‘Half Of My Hometown’ At The ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney teamed up for a touching duet during the 2021 ACM awards.
The artists took to the stage to deliver a sweet rendition of their 2020 ballad, “Half of my Hometown”.
Ballerini matched her outfit to Chesney’s casual jeans, wearing a denim mini-dress and heels.
🎶 Part of me will always be
Half of my hometown🎶
We couldn't agree more, @KelseaBallerini and @kennychesney. 🏡
Catch the rest of their performance LIVE on CBS, now! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/YtzXYBqAa7
— CBS (@CBS) April 19, 2021
#ACMAwards #knowingyou https://t.co/5d3IPeQ1fM pic.twitter.com/YHtkuNcy13
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) April 19, 2021
For her turn on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer rocked a full-length emerald green dress, paired with a matching mask.
turning music city emerald.
full look: custom @dolcegabbana
styled by: Molly Dickson
bling: @DorazioPR & Shay Jewelry
glam: Kelsey Deenihan asst by Brittany Leslie
nails: Nashville Nail Co.
skin: Skin Pharm
photo by: @ShearerPhoto @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/wZMqPHgdhf
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 19, 2021
The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.