Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Deliver Heartwarming Performance Of ‘Half Of My Hometown’ At The ACM Awards

By Sarah Curran.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney — Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney teamed up for a touching duet during the 2021 ACM awards. 

The artists took to the stage to deliver a sweet rendition of their 2020 ballad, “Half of my Hometown”.

Ballerini matched her outfit to Chesney’s casual jeans, wearing a denim mini-dress and heels. 

For her turn on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer rocked a full-length emerald green dress, paired with a matching mask.

The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.

