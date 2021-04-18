Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Deliver Heartwarming Performance Of ‘Half Of My Hometown’ At The ACM Awards

Click to share this via email

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney teamed up for a touching duet during the 2021 ACM awards. The artists took to the stage to deliver a sweet rendition of their 2020 ballad, “Half of my Hometown”. RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Disabled Her Instagram Comments

Ballerini matched her outfit to Chesney’s casual jeans, wearing a denim mini-dress and heels.

🎶 Part of me will always be

Half of my hometown🎶 We couldn't agree more, @KelseaBallerini and @kennychesney. 🏡

Catch the rest of their performance LIVE on CBS, now! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/YtzXYBqAa7 — CBS (@CBS) April 19, 2021

For her turn on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer rocked a full-length emerald green dress, paired with a matching mask.

turning music city emerald. full look: custom @dolcegabbana

styled by: Molly Dickson

bling: @DorazioPR & Shay Jewelry

glam: Kelsey Deenihan asst by Brittany Leslie

nails: Nashville Nail Co.

skin: Skin Pharm

photo by: @ShearerPhoto @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/wZMqPHgdhf — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 19, 2021

The best and brightest in country music are being honoured during the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards, which airs on Global at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.