Alyssa Wray Delivers Show-Stopping Performance Of ‘The Greatest Showman’ Track ‘This Is Me’ On ‘American Idol’

Alyssa Wray was back with another jaw-dropping performance on Sunday night’s “American Idol”.

The 19-year-old belted out the much-loved “The Greatest Showman” track “This Is Me” by Keala Settle for Oscars night, showing off her killer vocals taking the stage in a glittering gown.

Lights flashed behind her throughout the performance before everything went dark at the end.

Alyssa Wray on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

“Idol” judge Lionel Richie gushed, “I was praying through the entire performance, ‘Hold it’… You are a subtle force.

“The more you hold… we know that when the guns go off it’s going to be amazing. But the fact that you held it and you were subtle in your movements, when you finally delivered we were all cheering.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” he added.

Wray’s efforts paid off and she made it through to the Top 9 round.

Wray’s latest performance comes after she wowed the judges with an incredible rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”. She even received a congratulatory message and some words of advice from Jennifer Hudson.