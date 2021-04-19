Adam Driver And Marion Cotillard Musical ‘Annette’ Gets Enigmatic First Trailer

Get ready for a musical experience unlike any other.

On Monday, it was announced that the 2021 Cannes Film Festival will open with Leos Carax’s first fully English-language film “Annette”, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

RELATED: First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In ‘House Of Gucci’

A trailer for the film from the iconic foreign art-house director promises an enigmatic and unsettling story about relationships, fame, parenting, and more.

“Annette” tells the story of Henry, a standup comedian, and Ann, a famous singer, whose lives and relationship are changed with the birth of their first child Annette.

With a soundtrack by the band Sparks, the film is Carax’s first since 2012’s acclaimed “Holy Motors”.

RELATED: John Oliver Reveals How That ‘Last Week Tonight’ Adam Driver Bit Came About

“Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises! Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music, and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year,” Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure told Variety.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendor,” Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ chief, added. “Carax’s cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity.”

“Annette” will premiere at Cannes on July 7, with a simultaneous theatrical release in France.