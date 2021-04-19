Mickey Guyton Is Joined By A Choir For Stunning Performance Of ‘Hold On’ At 2021 ACM Awards

Click to share this via email

As well as co-hosting Sunday’s 2021 ACM Awards with Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton also took the stage for an incredible performance.

The singer belted out her track “Hold On”, performing on a smoky stage in a stunning blue ensemble.

Guyton was joined by a choir to finish up the gorgeous performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

I wrote "Hold On" as a prayer and was so honored to perform it tonight for @ACMawards Lifting Lives who are dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. If you’re going through a hard time I hope it inspires you to keep going. #ACMawardshttps://t.co/0pZRNiktTE pic.twitter.com/2S2UydxX12 — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) April 19, 2021

The singer wasn’t the only one showing off their killer vocals Sunday, with Brad Paisley also surprising Jimmie Allen on stage to perform their track “Freedom Was A Highway”.

Blake Shelton also performed, revisiting one of his earliest hits.

The country superstar sang his track “Austin”, which was released 20 years ago almost to the day on April 16, 2001.