Mickey Guyton Is Joined By A Choir For Stunning Performance Of ‘Hold On’ At 2021 ACM Awards

By Becca Longmire.

As well as co-hosting Sunday’s 2021 ACM Awards with Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton also took the stage for an incredible performance.

The singer belted out her track “Hold On”, performing on a smoky stage in a stunning blue ensemble.

RELATED: Luke Combs Delivers Passionate ACM Awards Performance Of ‘Forever After All’

Guyton was joined by a choir to finish up the gorgeous performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer wasn’t the only one showing off their killer vocals Sunday, with Brad Paisley also surprising Jimmie Allen on stage to perform their track “Freedom Was A Highway”.

Blake Shelton also performed, revisiting one of his earliest hits.

The country superstar sang his track “Austin”, which was released 20 years ago almost to the day on April 16, 2001.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP