Willie Spence Stuns ‘American Idol’ Judges With Powerful Cover Of ‘Stand Up’

Willie Spence has been delivering incredible performances on “American Idol” week after week; that trend continued Sunday.

The 21-year-old performed a powerful rendition of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo from the movie “Harriet” to close out Oscars night of the competition.

Spence belted out the lyrics on a lit-up stage, looking dapper in a blue blazer and black suit.

Lionel Richie called the performance a “religious experience,” before Katy Perry said, “Willie, I stand with you. That was so powerful.”

Luke Bryan added, “You taught me to never use the word frontrunner again until the whole show is done.”

Spence’s stunning cover nabbed him a place in the Top 9.

His latest performance comes after he sang Rihanna’s “Diamonds” last week, wowing the judges once again.