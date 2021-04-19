Casey Bishop Goes ‘Over The Rainbow’ With Incredible Performance On ‘American Idol’

Casey Bishop put away the rock ‘n’ roll for something classic this week.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the 16-year-old performed a rousing rendition of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz”.

The young singer immediately captured the judges’ attention with her incredible vocals, slowly building the song to a dramatic, powerhouse conclusion.

“You can do anything you want!” Katy Perry remarked after the song was over. “You can sing rock, you can sing R&B, you can sing standards, you can sing Judy Garland. It’s all inside of you, and it’s so beautiful.”

Lionel Richie added, “I keep looking down at 16, wondering what the heck the DNA is made of. Because you are hell under pressure. … You’re controlling every facet of your delivery. Rock to ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’. It’s just unbelievable.”

The audience agreed with the judges, sending Bishop right through to the Top 10.