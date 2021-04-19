Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About ‘Gut-Wrenching Fertility Struggles’

Chrissy Teigen wants to erase the stigma surrounding infertility.

In a new interview with USA Today, the TV personality and social media star opened up about going through a devastating miscarriage last year.

“I feel like the more we’re open about talking about something, the more normalized it becomes,” she said. “I’m happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything. If that’s going to make other women feel that they can do it too, then I will be that person and I’m happy to do it.”

She also discussed enduring such a difficult period in her life and coming out feeling good at the end.

“I’ve had to let go of so many things, so many really difficult times. Of course, things have been hard for everybody, but for our family especially. We’ve been through the excitement of getting pregnant naturally, and then losing a baby and it’s just been gut-wrenching and crazy,” Teigen said. “But I can honestly say at this time in my life now and after so much healing and therapy and such a community that has rallied around us, I feel really truly good and feeling very at peace.”

Teigen also spoke with Refinery29 about her struggles: “In the Thai culture, you’re very open about death and speaking about death and loss and when someone passes, they’re still very much a part of your life. I’ve kind of been bouncing back and forth between that Thai tradition of keeping your loved one close but also wanting to release him and wanting him to be a part of the Earth again — just spiritually wanting him to be a part of the universe again.”