Kate Winslet Says People Don’t Realize She’s Actress Daughter Mia’s Mom: ‘She Slipped Under The Radar’

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia, 20, is following in her mom’s footsteps.

Winslet chatted with Lorraine Kelly on her show Monday and said of Mia: “[She’s] 20 and acting. She’s away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there. I think I knew [it] was coming, I always suspected…

“And then a few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a go…'”

RELATED: Kate Winslet Knows ‘At Least Four’ Gay Actors Still In The Closet For Fear Of Jeopardizing Their Careers

Winslet, who was on the show to promote her new crime drama “Mare of Easttown”, continued, “What’s great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course.”

RELATED: Kate Winslet Has Been Asked About Lesbian Sex Scenes In ‘Ammonite’ More Than Any Other Intimate Scene In Her Career

Winslet shares Mia with her first husband Jim Threapleton, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2001.

The British star then married Sam Mendes, with whom she shares son Joe, 17, two years later, before they split in 2011.

She is now married to Edward Abel Smith, with whom she shares son Bear, 7.