Simu Liu Stars In Action-Packed First Teaser For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

The first teaser and poster for the eagerly anticipated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” movie is finally here, featuring an almost-entirely Asian cast.

Simu Liu takes on the lead role in the upcoming Marvel flick, starring alongside Awkwafina (Katy), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan) and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist).

Marvel Studios shared the first look at the film Monday, showing Liu in action as Shang-Chi, facing his past and battling it out with the villainous Ten Rings organization.

RELATED: Simu Liu Wraps Filming On Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’: ‘It Will Be IMPOSSIBLE For Hollywood To Ignore Us’

The teaser explains how the character’s father Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) had trained him “so the most dangerous people in the world couldn’t kill you.”

“Son, it’s time for you to take your place by my side,” Wenwu says in the voiceover in the recently released clip.

RELATED: Simu Liu Talks Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Hiatus, Joining Tik Tok, Ontario Hospital Donations While Self-Isolating In Australia

Marvel shared the teaser on Liu’s 32nd birthday.

The Canadian actor posted about the special birthday gift on social media, writing of the flick on Instagram: “You know… I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up. I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage. It’s absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a @MarvelStudios movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality”

He also called the movie “a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the unseen, and the overlooked.”

He added on Twitter:

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is set to hit theatres on Sept. 3.