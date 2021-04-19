Katie Holmes Shares Throwback Photos Of Daughter Suri On Her 15th Birthday

Click to share this via email

Suri Cruise is celebrating her birthday.

On Sunday night, Katie Holmes took to Instagram with a series of throwback photos of her daughter to mark her 15th birthday.

The black-and-white photos show Suri and her mother together, embracing.

Holmes has only rarely shared photos of her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, though she did share a photo on Suri’s birthday last year that didn’t show her face.