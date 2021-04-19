Katie Holmes Shares Throwback Photos Of Daughter Suri On Her 15th Birthday

Suri Cruise is celebrating her birthday.
On Sunday night, Katie Holmes took to Instagram with a series of throwback photos of her daughter to mark her 15th birthday.
The black-and-white photos show Suri and her mother together, embracing.
Holmes has only rarely shared photos of her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, though she did share a photo on Suri’s birthday last year that didn’t show her face.