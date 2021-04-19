Livestream: Michael Kors Collection To Debut 40th Anniversary Runway Show

Michael Kors is celebrating 40 years of fashion.

In celebration of the American luxury men’s and women’s ready-to-wear label’s 40th anniversary, Michael Kors Collection will debut its Fall/Winter 2021 runway show with a special digital experience on Tuesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

The show will feature a special performance by American-Canadian singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright.

According to an announcement from the brand, the event will benefit The Actors Fund, a charitable organization supporting performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the arts and entertainment, as well as New York’s theatre district.

In support of the initiative, Michael Kors enlisted the help of some famous faces, including Bette Midler, Rosario Dawson, and Billy Porter, to share their excitement.

The Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2021 runway show will also be available to view live on social media via the following channels:

