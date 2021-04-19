Chayce Beckham Brings Rock Power To ‘American Idol’ With Bryan Adams Cover

There’s nothing like a romantic ballad to win over the judges.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, singer Chayce Beckham performed a cover of Bryan Adams’ classic “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” from the movie “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”.

Beckham took a straightforward approach to the soft ballad, but with a heavy dose of his deep-voiced rock power to bring the song home in the final stretch.

“I’m so inspired by how much you’ve grown from the day you walked into the audition until now,” Luke Bryan said. “And man, that was a — your ability to just be yourself and deliver songs like you do it is just — man, I think you’re the frontrunner in this thing, I really do.”

Describing how he was waiting for Beckham to “let go” during the first half of the performance, Lionel Richie said, “The second half of that song, you found yourself — you found yourself, OK? No matter what happens, give us all of you from now on. You got the power, you got the voice — make it happen.”

His performances were good enough for the judges, and evidently good enough for the audience at home, as Beckham made it right through to next week’s Top 10.