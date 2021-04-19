Boots And Hearts Festival Cancelled For A 2nd Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO – Organizers of the country-fuelled Boots and Hearts music festival are pulling the plug on this year’s summertime event.
Republic Live says ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario made it impossible to move forward with the concerts.
Read more: COVID-19: RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa officially cancelled for summer 2021
Boots and Hearts is one of the province’s biggest music festivals and was set to be held over the Aug. 5 weekend at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.
Country music stars that had been booked to appear include Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt and Eric Church.
Read more: Calgary Stampede 2021 still in the works as other summer events cancelled
Organizers of summer music festivals have been in a tough spot this year as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, making it uncertain whether any crowds will be able to gather by July and August.
Festival organizers say they’ve booked the next four-day Boots and Hearts festival for Aug. 4, 2022.