Boots And Hearts Festival Cancelled For A 2nd Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By David Friend, The Canadian Press.

Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage at Boots and Hearts, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.
Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage at Boots and Hearts, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Oro-Medonte, Ont. — The Canadian Press Images/Boots and Hearts Music Festival via AP Images

TORONTO – Organizers of the country-fuelled Boots and Hearts music festival are pulling the plug on this year’s summertime event.

Republic Live says ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario made it impossible to move forward with the concerts.

Read more: COVID-19: RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa officially cancelled for summer 2021

Boots and Hearts is one of the province’s biggest music festivals and was set to be held over the Aug. 5 weekend at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

Country music stars that had been booked to appear include Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt and Eric Church.

Read more: Calgary Stampede 2021 still in the works as other summer events cancelled

Organizers of summer music festivals have been in a tough spot this year as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, making it uncertain whether any crowds will be able to gather by July and August.

Festival organizers say they’ve booked the next four-day Boots and Hearts festival for Aug. 4, 2022.

© The Canadian Press
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP