John Cameron Mitchell Confirmed To Play Joe Exotic In Upcoming Series

John Cameron Mitchell is set to play Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel in the upcoming NBCUniversal series.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the news after it was previously reported that Kate McKinnon would be taking on the role of “Tiger King” star Exotic’s arch-nemesis Carole Baskin.

Mitchell, best known for starring in “The Good Fight” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern, folk antihero.

“Joe and I are the same age, and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

The limited series, which will air across NBCU’s scripted platforms — NBC, Peacock, and USA — is based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic”, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

It will focus on Baskin as she attempts to shut down Oklahoma zoo owner Exotic’s business venture after discovering he was breeding and using big cats for profit.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.