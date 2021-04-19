‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Goes Solo With New Sketch Series ‘That Damn Michael Che’

Click to share this via email

Michael Che is giving fans a more intimate look at what’s on his mind.

On Monday, HBO Max debuted the first teaser for the “Saturday Night Live” star’s new comedy sketch series “That Damn Michael Che”.

With a combination of sketches, vignettes, interviews and more, the six-part show will highlight Che’s unique perspectives on everything from romance to unemployment to racial profiling.

“SNL” co-stars Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost all appear in the show, along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter, and Method Man.

“That Damn Michael Che” premieres May 6.