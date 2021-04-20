Julia Roberts Stars In Chopard’s Latest Happy Sport Watch Campaign

Julia Roberts is the face of Chopard’s latest campaign.

The iconic actress, 53, teamed up with the luxury Swiss watch and jewellery brand as they launch their largest global campaign to date.

A new ad for Chopard, directed by Canadian director Xavier Dolan, dropped on Tuesday and stars Roberts and their iconic Happy Sport watch collection.

Photographer: ©Shayne Laverdière. Art Director: Xavier Dolan. Stylist: Elizabeth Stewart

In a statement, Caroline Scheufele, the President of Chopard, explained why she chose Roberts for the campaign, revealing their relationship began when the Oscar-winning actress walked the steps at Cannes, barefoot. The iconic walk has become a memorable red carpet moment for Roberts, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress highlighting a Chopard Haute Joaillerie emerald and diamond necklace.

“It was her and nobody else!” Scheufele said. “Julia Roberts was the only person I felt could convey the spirit that I see in Happy Sport.”

Roberts added, “I am honoured to be collaborating with Chopard on the Happy Sport watch, one of the most iconic and desirable models in the industry.”

The Happy Sport watch collection was first introduced in 1993.