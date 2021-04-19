The Queen’s Birthday Will Be Different This Year Following Prince Philip’s Death

The Queen is set to celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday, but the occasion, understandably, won’t be the same as previous years.

Her Majesty is mourning the loss of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, after he died at age 99 on April 9.

Despite the royals regularly sharing new photos with the public to mark birthdays, there will not be a portrait of the Queen released this year, People reported.

Family members will likely visit the Queen to celebrate her special day.

It’s been suggested Prince Harry might extend his trip beyond his grandmother’s birthday.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Leaves Beautiful Handwritten Note On Prince Philip’s Coffin

The traditional gun salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London on April 21 have also been cancelled for the second consecutive year, the Telegraph reported.

A source told ET Canada that the Queen’s April birthday is never a big ordeal and tends to be low-key anyway.

Her Majesty doesn’t fully celebrate until Trooping the Colour in June, which has already been toned down for a second year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Prince William, Prince Harry And Kate Middleton Reunite For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Buckingham Palace said in a statement last month: “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.

“Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.

“The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year.”

Trooping the Colour wasn’t entirely cancelled last year, with a small, scaled-down celebration ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle instead of the usual parade. Members of the Royal Family were not in attendance.