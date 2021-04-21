Amber Portwood Walks Out On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Over Tiff With Her Ex’s Wife

The drama is still hot on “Teen Mom OG”.

On Tuesday night, MTV aired part 1 of the reality show’s reunion special, which saw star Amber Portwood cut her segment short due to a feud with ex Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina Shirley.

Portwood walked off the show after watching a montage of past moments from the show.

“I’m going to stop this right now because we’re going to end this,” she said. “I’m going to end this on a positive note. Thank you, Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that. That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it.”

“Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We’ve known each other for how many years? Fifteen years now, and I’m going tell you right now, you are a great person,” Portwood continued, while getting up off the couch. “You’ve always been there for me when I’ve asked you to be there for me. You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can’t trust your wife, and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me toward my daughter.”

"So I'm going to go ahead and leave. Thank you so much, though, honestly. You have a good day," she added, right as Shirley said, "[Kristina is] not getting in the way of your daughter."

That wasn’t the only drama on the show. Another segment from the show featured a tense exchange between Maci Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and her ex Ryan Edwards’ parents Larry and Jen.

Talking about whether they spend enough time with their grandson Bentley, Jen said, “We would obviously love to spend more time with him but we understand that he’s got school, sports, friends, all of that. So it’s okay.”

Asked by Dr. Drew about comments he’d made in the tabloids about Maci allegedly limiting their time with their grandson, Larry said, “She’s limited some, sure. I don’t know if I’m blaming her for it, but I think she’s… some are things that are going on.”

But Taylor immediately came to his wife’s defence against the insinuation.

“Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything Ryan has put us through,” he said, referring to Ryan’s history of substance abuse, jail time, threats, restraining orders, and more.

Dr. Drew also asked Larry whether he really believes Maci has been poisoning Bentley against his father, to which he responded, “I didn’t say against. What I said is that a 12-year-old boy can be manipulated. That is what I said, that is what I thought.”

He then asked Dr. Drew, with some frustration in his voice, “Is there any more you want to know about it?”



With the tension in the room clearly mounting, Dr. Drew wondered aloud whether there is any hope for the two couple reconciling.

“Watching the show and hearing and seeing how they were feeling and it was kind of shocking to me,” Maci said. “I did not realize the feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley, I did not know that existed. I didn’t know what’s how you all felt.”

Tearing up, Jen told her, “You know we’re caught in the middle. You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan’s recovery and it’s so hard. If you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him.”