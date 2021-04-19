‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Gets Tense Among Ryan’s Parents, Maci, And Her Husband Taylor

The drama is still hot on “Teen Mom OG”.

On Monday, MTV previewed the reality show’s upcoming reunion special with a tense clip featuring star Maci Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and her ex Ryan Edwards’ parents Larry and Jen.

RELATED: Chelsea Houska Reportedly Says Goodbye To ‘Teen Mom 2’ After 10 Seasons

Talking about whether they spend enough time with their grandson Bentley, Jen says in the clip, “We would obviously love to spend more time with him but we understand that he’s got school, sports, friends, all of that. So it’s okay.”

Asked by Dr. Drew about comments he’d made in the tabloids about Maci allegedly limiting their time with their grandson, Larry says, “She’s limited some, sure. I don’t know if I’m blaming her for it, but I think she’s … some are things that are going on.”

But Taylor immediately comes to his wife’s defence against the insinuation.

“Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything Ryan has put us through,” he says, referring to Ryan’s history of substance abuse, jail time, threats, restraining orders, and more.

Dr. Drew also asks Larry whether he really believes Maci has been poisoning Bentley against his father, to which he responds, “I didn’t say against. What I said is that a 12-year-old boy can be manipulated. That is what I said, that is what I thought.”

He then asks Dr. Drew, with some frustration in his voice, “Is there any more you want to know about it?”

RELATED: Jenelle Evans, Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star, Responds After Husband David Eason’s Reported Arrest

With the tension in the room clearly mounting, Dr. Drew wonders aloud whether there is any hope for the two couple reconciling.

“Watching the show and hearing and seeing how they were feeling and it was kind of shocking to me,” Maci says. “I did not realize the feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley, I did not know that existed. I didn’t know what’s how you all felt.”

Tearing up, Jen tells her, “You know we’re caught in the middle. You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan’s recovery and it’s so hard. If you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him.”

The “Teen Mom OG” reunion special airs Tuesday night.