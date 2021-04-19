Drake, Kevin Hart, Future & More Join In On The Young Thug-Inspired #SkiChallenge

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Young Thug only dropped his latest album Slime Language 2 last week, yet it has already inspired a dance challenge.

The track “Ski” (feat. Gunna) and its video quickly caused a social media craze with the #SkiChallenge, prompting music fans and the likes of Drake, Kevin Hart, Future, Diddy, and more to join in.

The dance challenge is all about imitating the moves of a skier.

For his part, Hart captioned a clip shared to Instagram, “Decided to go skiing tonight.”

RELATED: Young Thug Debuts ‘Solid’ Collab With Drake, New Album ‘Slime Language 2’

Drake, who also collaborated with Thug on the album’s track “Solid”, shared his contribution to his Instagram Story.

Take a look at the other stars joining the challenge:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CN1p53KjObo/

RELATED: Zara Larsson Enlists Young Thug For Catchy ‘Talk About Love’ Music Video

Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Skepta, Future, Kid Cudi, YNW Melly, and Rowdy Rebel also teamed up with Thug for the album.

The new project acts as a sequel to 2018’s Slime Language.